Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United, Admits he Has no Respect For Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.

Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo is at the fag end of his career and unfortunately he is not in the right headspace at the moment. The Portuguese superstar admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.”I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said in a fragment of the interview that will air in full on Wednesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don’t care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me here, not only this year but last season too,” he added.

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero."

Ronaldo, who has played during Sir Alex Fergusson’s tenure, claimed the club has not made any progress since the latter left.

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” he added further.



