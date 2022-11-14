Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalCristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United, Admits he Has no Respect...
National

Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United, Admits he Has no Respect For Erik ten Hag

admin
By admin
0
59


Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo goals, Cristiano Ronaldo records, Cristiano Ronaldo club, Cristiano Ronaldo updates, Cristiano Ronaldo manchester united, Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Manchester United, Manchester United news, Manchester United age, Manchester United updates, Manchester United team news, Erik ten Hag, Erik ten Hag news, Erik ten Hag age, Erik ten Hag updates, Football News
Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United, have no respect for Erik ten Hag

Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo is at the fag end of his career and unfortunately he is not in the right headspace at the moment. The Portuguese superstar admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.”I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said in a fragment of the interview that will air in full on Wednesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don’t care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me here, not only this year but last season too,” he added.

Ronaldo, who has played during Sir Alex Fergusson’s tenure, claimed the club has not made any progress since the latter left.

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” he added further.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 7:21 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 7:25 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
I Became a Baby With You…
Next article
Google Celebrates Winner of Doodle4Google Contest With a Doodle
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United, Admits he Has no Respect For Erik ten Hag

admin
By admin
0
59


Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo goals, Cristiano Ronaldo records, Cristiano Ronaldo club, Cristiano Ronaldo updates, Cristiano Ronaldo manchester united, Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Manchester United, Manchester United news, Manchester United age, Manchester United updates, Manchester United team news, Erik ten Hag, Erik ten Hag news, Erik ten Hag age, Erik ten Hag updates, Football News
Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United, have no respect for Erik ten Hag

Old Trafford: Cristiano Ronaldo is at the fag end of his career and unfortunately he is not in the right headspace at the moment. The Portuguese superstar admitted that he feels ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.”I don’t have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said in a fragment of the interview that will air in full on Wednesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don’t care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn’t want me here, not only this year but last season too,” he added.

Ronaldo, who has played during Sir Alex Fergusson’s tenure, claimed the club has not made any progress since the latter left.

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” he added further.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 7:21 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 7:25 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
I Became a Baby With You…
Next article
Google Celebrates Winner of Doodle4Google Contest With a Doodle
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677