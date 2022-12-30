Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo parted way with Manchester United just before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, according to a report in alarabiya.net.
النصر السعودي يتعاقد رسميا مع #كريستيانو_رونالدو لمدة موسمين #العربية pic.twitter.com/WJs0PCue54
— العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) December 30, 2022
The 37-year-old Ronaldo became a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United, following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia means his career at the European top level ends. One of the successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr has won the title in country’s top flight nine times. Their last title-winning campaign came in 2019.
🚨 Al Nassr are closing on deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo! Meeting ongoing in order to check all the contract and get documents sorted. 🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Ronaldo
Contract to be valid until June 2025, as expected — salary close to €200m per year, with commercial deals included. pic.twitter.com/7eIgsJrv7R
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022
It is understood that Ronaldo is set to officially unveiled during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League encounter against Al-Khaleej on Saturday. Al Nassr are second in the league table with seven wins, two draws and one loss.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2022 12:46 AM IST
