Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo parted way with Manchester United just before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a free agent after he parted ways with Manchester United.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal, according to a report in alarabiya.net.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo became a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United, following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia means his career at the European top level ends. One of the successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr has won the title in country’s top flight nine times. Their last title-winning campaign came in 2019.

It is understood that Ronaldo is set to officially unveiled during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League encounter against Al-Khaleej on Saturday. Al Nassr are second in the league table with seven wins, two draws and one loss.




Published Date: December 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST



Updated Date: December 31, 2022 12:46 AM IST





