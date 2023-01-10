Home

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Rivalry to Be Renewed on 19th January in Riyadh

New Delhi: The Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry is all set to be renewed again this 19th January, when PSG take on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal’s joint XI in Riyadh.

The French Champions announced on Monday that they will play the friendly with Saudi Select side.

This will be for the first time Messi and Ronaldo will be facing each other in the football field since 2020. Two of the greatest players of the current generation have played against each other at club level as well as at international level.

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Messi recorded 26 goals against Ronaldo’s teams so far and the Portuguese international have netted 21 times against Messi’s sides. But the Argentine holds the edge with more wins as well with 16 to CR7’s 11.

Messi is back with the PSG side after a historic FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina and he will be playing his first match against Angers in a Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday. On the other side, Ronaldo still have to wait for his first official Al-Nassr match as he is serving a 2-match ban for smashing a phone of an Everton fan during his time with Manchester United. He is available for selection on 22nd January against Ettifaq. But he can play this particular match, since it’s a friendly.

This will be for the first time Messi will be facing Ronaldo apart from a Barcelona and Argentina jersey. On the other hand Ronaldo has stepped outside Europe for the first time in 20 years of his career.



