Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Mistake During First Official Al Nassr Press Conference

In his first press conference at Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he had ‘come to South Africa’ instead of Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets ready at the Al Nassr dressing room. (Image: Twitter)

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo made heads turn when he signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a two-year deal but made a grave mistake in his first official press conference for the club in Riyadh.

In the news conference, Ronaldo mistakenly said he had ‘come to South Africa’ instead of Saudi Arabia before being greeted by thousands of cheering fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday.

“For me it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” Ronaldo said at a news conference. “I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision and I have responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really, really happy to be here.”

Afer the slip of tongue, Ronaldo went spoke about joining Al Nassr. “I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” he said.

“I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I saw many games.” Al Nassr are currently at top of the Saudi Professional League standings with 26 points from 11 games.

They play Al Ta’ee on Thursday with Ronaldo stating he is ready to play straightaway. However, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is having a two-match suspension by the English Football Association.

Ronaldo, who was playing for Manchester United then, knocked a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after the match against Everton last April. Ronaldo had already left the Red Devils during the time of ruling but FA said it would be transferred to the new club he would be joining next.



