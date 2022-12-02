Friday, December 2, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo MISTAKE Helps South Korea Equalise vs Portugal in FIFA World Cup Match

FIFA World Cup: From a South Korea corner, the ball got hit at Ronaldo’s back and it somehow assisted for the Korean defender Kim Young Gwon for the equaliser.

Qatar: Amid much speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal in their last group game against South Korea. Thanks to Ricardo Horta, Portugal got off the mark inside the first 10 minutes of the Group H game on Friday. Just when it seemed that Portugal would hold the lead into halftime, Ronaldo made a mistake that helped South Korea get back in the game. From a South Korea corner, the ball got hit at Ronaldo’s back and it somehow assisted for the Korean defender Kim Young Gwon for the equaliser. Ronaldo was looking to get away from the oncoming ball and instead of trying an attempt to clear it…it incidentally hit his back.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 9:24 PM IST





