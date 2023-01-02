Cristiano Ronaldo to be Unveiled as Al Nassr Player at Mrsool Park on 3rd January

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring”- Cristiano Ronaldo.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo made a big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a deal that will be regarded as a landmark moment for Middle Eastern football for years to come. Ever since his departure from Manchester United, there has been talks that the Portuguese superstar might set his foot in Asia in the twilight of his career.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” said Ronaldo on the move. “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success”, he added.

But there was one question going around in the minds of CR7 fans that when will the 37-year old arrive and play in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr have finally cleared the air as the Portuguese international will be unveiled as their player on Tuesday 3rd January at the Mrsool Park, starting from 7 pm onwards (local time), which is 9:30 PM IST.

All eyes on Riyadh as the world’s greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time 🔥⌛️ 📍 Mrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa

🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan

🕗 7pm#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/o2z8p1dnW4 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023

As per report by Arriydiyah, Ronaldo will arrive in Saudi Arabia today around 11 PM local time, which is 1:30 PM IST Tuesday. The former Manchester United man is also expected to be a part of open training session at the Mrsool Park and a huge number of fans are expected to catch a glimpse of the great man.

Al Nassr’s next two matches are against Al Ta’ee and Al Shabab. Let’s see when Ronaldo get to play for his new club.



