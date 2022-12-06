Cristiano Ronaldo to Play For Al-Nassr? KFC TROLLS ex-Manchester United Star

KFC took a dig at the ex-Manchester United star, saying the Portugal forward would provide “a decent backup” to Cameroon international Vinent Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in July 2021.

Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the best footballer ever, has been making all the noise and the moves. After an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated by a mutual agreement. Now, with the Portugal icon playing in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he got an offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr club. Also, if reports are to be believed, Ronaldo has taken up the dream offer of 200 million euros.

