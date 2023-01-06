Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have to Serve 2-Match Ban Before Making Al Nassr Debut News

Ronaldo’s arrival gives the Saudi Arabian football league a huge boost in the region too as Al Nassr Football Club participates in the Asian Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have to Serve 2-Match Ban Before Making Al Nassr Debut. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a little longer for his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr as the 37-year old football superstar is serving a ban which was imposed on him during his time with Manchester United.

Back in April last year, CR7 was found guilty of smashing an Everton fan Jacob Harding’s phone as Manchester United lost the match against the Merseyside club.

He was handed a £50,000 fine and a two-match suspension but his contract with the Red Devils were terminated and so the ban will be carried forward in Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese international will be missing his supposed first two games against Al Ta’ee and Al-Shabab respectively. He is eligible to play against Ettifaq on 22nd January.

Ronaldo’s arrival has taken Asian football by storm as the Asians can’t wait to watch one of the greatest footballers of our current generation in action.

The Portuguese captain made a big money move to Saudi Arabia, which will see him earn around 1800 crores in INR per year. His contract will run till 2025 June, which will fetch him a whooping 4200 crores in INR overall.

Ronaldo didn’t have the best of World Cups as Portugal were eliminated from the Quarter-Final stage of the World Cup on the hands of Morocco by 1-0. He experienced one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022 and his relationship with Man United worsened after his explosive interview with Pier Morgan, which led to mutual parting between him and the club.

As far as his international career his concerned, he is yet to take call on it.



