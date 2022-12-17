CRO Win 3rd Place Match

live

AS IT HAPPENED | Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia vs Morocco Live Streaming: Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there are hopes he will lead his country at the 2024 European Championship. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute, but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. It is the second time Croatia has taken third place. The team also achieved that feat in its first World Cup as an independent nation 1998.













