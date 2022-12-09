Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalCroatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties
National

Croatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties

By admin
0
63


Here is how football fans reacted after Brazil knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022 see viral tweets

Croatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties | Check Reactions
Croatia Send Twitter Into Frenzy After Knocking Out Brazil on Penalties | Check Reactions

Qatar: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Here is how football fans reacted after Brazil knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022 see viral tweets:

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time.




Published Date: December 10, 2022 12:29 AM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 12:30 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleJudge to hold hearing Friday on DOJ’s request to hold Trump’s office in contempt over documents
Next articleNeymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil’s Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
63
Previous articleJudge to hold hearing Friday on DOJ’s request to hold Trump’s office in contempt over documents
Next articleNeymar Jr. Breaks Down After Brazil’s Loss Against Croatia in Quarter-Final
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677