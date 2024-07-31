Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Announces its Results for Q1 FY25

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (‘Company‘), India’s leading Consumer Durables player, reported its standalone & consolidated financials for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.
Highest-ever standalone quarterly revenue at Rs. 1,959 Cr. strong growth of 18% YoY
Industry leading ECD Revenue growth of 21% YoY
EBITDA margin expands even as brand spends stepped-up
Q1 FY25 Performance:
Standalone revenue at Rs. 1,959 Cr, strong growth of 18% YoY driven by ECD
Standalone EBIT at Rs. 203 Cr, with strong growth of 34% YoY
EBIT margin increases by 120 bps YoY to 10.4%, with higher brand spends at 4.5% of revenue
Q1 FY25 Segment performance:
Industry leading ECD revenue growth of 21% YoY and EBIT margin at 15.0%
Strong performance across categories
Seasonal products grew substantially, specifically robust growth in Fans and Air Coolers
Building healthy pipeline and continue to execute solar pump orders
Lighting revenue grew at 2% YoY despite continued price erosion and discontinuance of conventional products
B2B witnessed robust growth led by streetlight and industrial segments
Secured several large projects such as JSR Infra, KNR NHAI, SMS India Project, MMCH Hospital, Dahod Automotive, amongst others
Witnessed double-digit increase in volumes in B2C LED battens and ceiling lights
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. revenue grew 9% QoQ and declined 17% YoY primarily due to drop in E-commerce. EBITDA margins at 5.1%, improvement in profitability QoQ on account of higher gross margin and cost saving initiatives.
Commenting on the CGCEL’s performance, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “Led by our Crompton 2.0 strategy, we are pleased to deliver strong results across categories through execution excellence, new product launches and GTM expansion. Specifically, seasonal products such as Fans & Air Coolers grew significantly during the quarter supported by brand investments and operational optimization. We secured several large lighting projects contributing to nation building. Our focus continues on alternate channels with E-commerce delivering a robust revenue for the 4th consecutive quarter.”
Standalone Financials:
Particulars (Rs. Cr)
Q1 FY25
Q1 FY24
Y-o-Y
Q4 FY24
Q-o-Q
Revenue
1,959
1,657
18%
1,797
9%
Material Margin
613
487
26%
576
6%
Material Margin (%)
31.3%
29.4%
32.0%
EBITDA
222
166
34%
225
-1%
EBITDA Margin (%)
11.4%
10.0%
12.5%
PAT
158
115
37%
161
-2%
PAT Margin (%)
8.0%
7.0%
9.0%
Standalone Financials (Segment):
Particulars (Rs. Cr)
Q1 FY25
Q1 FY24
Y-o-Y
Q4 FY24
Q-o-Q
ECD
Revenue
1,727
1,429
21%
1,516
14%
EBIT
259
182
42%
253
2%
EBIT Margin (%)
15.0%
12.7%
+230 bps
16.7%
-170 bps
Lighting
Revenue
233
228
2%
281
-17%
EBIT
21
27
-24%
25
-17%
EBIT Margin (%)
8.9%
12.0%
-310 bps
8.9%
–
Butterfly Financials:
Particulars (Rs. Cr)
Q1 FY25
Q1 FY24
Y-o-Y
Q4 FY24
Q-o-Q
Revenue
182
219
-17%
166
9%
Material Margin
69
92
-25%
50
37%
Material Margin (%)
37.8%
42.0%
30.2%
EBITDA
9
20
-53%
-20
NA
EBITDA Margin (%)
5.1%
9.0%
-11.9%
PAT
3
15
-83%
-20
NA
PAT Margin (%)
1.4%
6.7%
-11.9%
Consolidated Financials:
Particulars (Rs. Cr)
Q1 FY25
Q1 FY24
Y-o-Y
Q4 FY24
Q-o-Q
Revenue
2,138
1,877
14%
1,961
9%
Material Margin
682
579
18%
626
9%
Material Margin (%)
31.9%
30.8%
31.9%
EBITDA
232
186
25%
204
14%
EBITDA Margin (%)
10.9%
9.9%
10.4%
PAT
152
122
25%
133
14%
PAT Margin (%)
7.1%
6.5%
6.8%
About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CGCEL)
CGCEL is India’s market leader in Fans, no. 1 player in Residential Pumps and has leading market positions in its other product categories. The Company manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products – Fans, Lights, Pumps and Appliances including Kitchen Appliances. The Company has strong dealer base across the country and wide service network offering robust after sales service to its customers.