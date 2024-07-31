Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Announces its Results for Q1 FY25

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (‘Company‘), India’s leading Consumer Durables player, reported its standalone & consolidated financials for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Highest-ever standalone quarterly revenue at Rs. 1,959 Cr. strong growth of 18% YoY

Industry leading ECD Revenue growth of 21% YoY

EBITDA margin expands even as brand spends stepped-up

Q1 FY25 Performance:

Standalone revenue at Rs. 1,959 Cr, strong growth of 18% YoY driven by ECD

Standalone EBIT at Rs. 203 Cr, with strong growth of 34% YoY

EBIT margin increases by 120 bps YoY to 10.4%, with higher brand spends at 4.5% of revenue

Q1 FY25 Segment performance:

Industry leading ECD revenue growth of 21% YoY and EBIT margin at 15.0%

Strong performance across categories

Seasonal products grew substantially, specifically robust growth in Fans and Air Coolers

Building healthy pipeline and continue to execute solar pump orders

Lighting revenue grew at 2% YoY despite continued price erosion and discontinuance of conventional products

B2B witnessed robust growth led by streetlight and industrial segments

Secured several large projects such as JSR Infra, KNR NHAI, SMS India Project, MMCH Hospital, Dahod Automotive, amongst others

Witnessed double-digit increase in volumes in B2C LED battens and ceiling lights

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. revenue grew 9% QoQ and declined 17% YoY primarily due to drop in E-commerce. EBITDA margins at 5.1%, improvement in profitability QoQ on account of higher gross margin and cost saving initiatives.

Commenting on the CGCEL’s performance, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “Led by our Crompton 2.0 strategy, we are pleased to deliver strong results across categories through execution excellence, new product launches and GTM expansion. Specifically, seasonal products such as Fans & Air Coolers grew significantly during the quarter supported by brand investments and operational optimization. We secured several large lighting projects contributing to nation building. Our focus continues on alternate channels with E-commerce delivering a robust revenue for the 4th consecutive quarter.”

Standalone Financials:

Particulars (Rs. Cr)

Q1 FY25

Q1 FY24

Y-o-Y

Q4 FY24

Q-o-Q

Revenue

1,959

1,657

18%

1,797

9%

Material Margin

613

487

26%

576

6%

Material Margin (%)

31.3%

29.4%

32.0%

EBITDA

222

166

34%

225

-1%

EBITDA Margin (%)

11.4%

10.0%

12.5%

PAT

158

115

37%

161

-2%

PAT Margin (%)

8.0%

7.0%

9.0%

Standalone Financials (Segment):

Particulars (Rs. Cr)

Q1 FY25

Q1 FY24

Y-o-Y

Q4 FY24

Q-o-Q

ECD

Revenue

1,727

1,429

21%

1,516

14%

EBIT

259

182

42%

253

2%

EBIT Margin (%)

15.0%

12.7%

+230 bps

16.7%

-170 bps

Lighting

Revenue

233

228

2%

281

-17%

EBIT

21

27

-24%

25

-17%

EBIT Margin (%)

8.9%

12.0%

-310 bps

8.9%

–

Butterfly Financials:

Particulars (Rs. Cr)

Q1 FY25

Q1 FY24

Y-o-Y

Q4 FY24

Q-o-Q

Revenue

182

219

-17%

166

9%

Material Margin

69

92

-25%

50

37%

Material Margin (%)

37.8%

42.0%

30.2%

EBITDA

9

20

-53%

-20

NA

EBITDA Margin (%)

5.1%

9.0%

-11.9%

PAT

3

15

-83%

-20

NA

PAT Margin (%)

1.4%

6.7%

-11.9%

Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (Rs. Cr)

Q1 FY25

Q1 FY24

Y-o-Y

Q4 FY24

Q-o-Q

Revenue

2,138

1,877

14%

1,961

9%

Material Margin

682

579

18%

626

9%

Material Margin (%)

31.9%

30.8%

31.9%

EBITDA

232

186

25%

204

14%

EBITDA Margin (%)

10.9%

9.9%

10.4%

PAT

152

122

25%

133

14%

PAT Margin (%)

7.1%

6.5%

6.8%

About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. (CGCEL)

CGCEL is India’s market leader in Fans, no. 1 player in Residential Pumps and has leading market positions in its other product categories. The Company manufactures and markets a wide spectrum of consumer products – Fans, Lights, Pumps and Appliances including Kitchen Appliances. The Company has strong dealer base across the country and wide service network offering robust after sales service to its customers.