Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Announces its Results for Q4 & FY24

Highest-ever standalone quarterly revenue at Rs. 1,797 cr;

ECD Q4 Revenue growth at 14.3% YoY and EBIT margin at 16.7%

Crossed milestone of selling 2 cr+ fans in the year

Lighting business growth on track with improving margins;

In Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ranked 7th globally (Household Durables)

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3 per share

Strong OCF generation of Rs. 796 cr with 130% PBT conversion ratio (vs 72% last year)

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs. 1,961 cr and EBIT at Rs. 169 cr

Highest ever quarterly standalone revenue at Rs. 1,797 cr (12% YoY growth) and robust EBIT margin of 11.5% (12.3% adj for EPR)

Continued execution of Crompton 2.0 tenets resulted in strong revenue growth and robust profitability with stepped up investments behind brand, innovation and people. The focus on premiumisation through new product launches led to improved saliency across categories. High impact campaigns were executed across categories to drive brand awareness. Alternate channels continue to consistently deliver superior growth wherein E-com recorded highest quarterly revenue with 75% YoY growth in Q4.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (‘Company’), India’s leading Consumer Durables player, reported its standalone & consolidated financials for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Q4 segment performance

Consistently strong Q4 ECD performance with revenue growth of 14.3% YoY and EBIT margin of 17.2% (excluding EPR impact)

Broad-based performance across categories – 13% YoY growth in Fans, 9% YoY in Pumps & 27% YoY in Appliances. We crossed the milestone of selling more than 2 cr fans during the year, with double- digit volume growth.

Executed several solar pump orders with total empanelment of Rs.122 cr during the year

Crossed milestone of 10 lakh units of mixer grinders in FY 24 leading to strong growth of 39% in small domestic appliances

Alternate channels continue to be a growth driver with 31% YoY growth in Q4 led by E-commerce

Pricing actions, premiumisation and mix improvement resulted in EBIT margin improvement from 12.7% in Q1 to 17.2% (excluding EPR Impact) in Q4

Lighting on growth trajectory; Q4 revenue growth of 0.9% YoY amidst persistent price erosion; FY24 EBIT margin expanded by 170 bps YoY to 11.2% (excluding EPR impact)

Healthy volume growth in B2C lighting categories such as ceiling lights, battens and accessories

B2B segment demonstrated strong growth during the quarter led by streetlight and industrial segments; we secured large projects from NHAI, TCS, JSW, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. revenue declined by 11% YoY

Revenue and profitability impacted by one-time settlements and extraordinary items

Core categories revenue sustained along with stable market share and regional chain stores continued to grow for the fourth consecutive quarter

New product launches and premiumization contributed substantially to Q4 revenue

Subdued EBIT margins was primarily due to stepped up investments in marketing activities (2.4x spend), crystallisation of full year Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) liability of Rs 1.2 cr, reorganization of bottle and flasks sourcing and certain one-time settlements with channel partners.

Commenting on the CGCEL’s performance, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “We launched Crompton 2.0 in June’23 which outlined our renewed focus towards accelerating revenue growth which is progressing well and translating into healthy margins. We delivered strong performance in ECD with double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter with robust improvement in industry leading EBIT margins. The lighting business is showing signs of stabilization with revenue growth in H2 despite price erosion. We expect the intense summer season and uptick in demand for home & kitchen appliances to support the growth momentum while we continue to investment in growth initiatives.”