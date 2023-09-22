Crompton Honored with Safe-Tech Award 2023 for Championing Safety Awareness at its Baddi Plant

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a leading brand in the world of lighting solutions is thrilled to announce that its Baddi Lighting Plant won at the esteemed Safe-Tech Award & Conference 2023. The company was recognized under the category of “Employee Participation in Safety Awareness” for demonstrating outstanding commitment in building a culture of safety with Employee Participation & Trainings to achieve Safety Performance. This recognition reaffirms Cromptons unwavering commitment to safety while delivering high-quality solutions to its customers.

Crompton honored with Safe-Tech Award 2023

The event recently took place at The Hotel Taj Mahal Towers & Palace, Gateway of India, Mumbai & was graced by Dr. Suresh (Bhau) Khade, the Honorable Labor Minister of the Government of Maharashtra as the Chief Guest and attended by over 650 distinguished delegates, comprising of Safety Professionals, OSH/EHS HODs, and Fire Safety Professionals, who gathered to celebrate the pinnacle of safety excellence.

The “Safe-Tech” award aims to recognize and reward innovation in Occupational Safety, Environment and Health Safety by organizations across all sectors of Industries. At the heart of Crompton’s achievement is its Baddi Lighting Plant, where 100% of the workforce showcased unwavering commitment to Safety Awareness, thereby, ensuring the well-being of its plant and employees.

Commenting on the occasion, Pravin Saraf, Vice President – Manufacturing and Quality Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “I am immensely proud of our Baddi Lighting Plants remarkable achievement at the Safe-Tech Award & Conference 2023. At Crompton, safety is a core value that is embedded across all our operations. Winning the award is a significant milestone for us, reflecting our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where safety is paramount, as seen through our Baddi Lighting Plants 100% dedication to Safety Awareness. This is a testament to our relentless efforts in fostering a culture of security and responsibility. Moreover, we believe that a safe environment nurtures innovation and excellence. Hence, we will continue to prioritize safety, innovate, and empower our employees to ensure their well-being while delivering high-quality lighting solutions to our customers.”

The Baddi lighting plant is Crompton’s hub of technological innovation where the focus on safety extends beyond compliance, with a range of key safety initiatives in place like:

Empowering through Training: Conducting 1133 Man-hours of EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) Training to empower employees with the knowledge and skills required for a safer workplace

Cultivating Safety Awareness: Recognizing and rewarding employee participation in safety campaigns, fostering a culture of safety awareness and responsibility

Enhancing Workplace Comfort: Implementing ergonomically designed workstations to enhance employee comfort and reduce the risk of workplace injuries

Safety while working at Heights: Installing a Rooftop DSALA Lifeline, a state-of-the-art safety measure, to ensure the safety of employees working at heights

Proactive Safety Culture: Achieving an impressive rate of one safety suggestion per employee per month during the fiscal year 2022-23, underlining the proactive safety culture at Crompton

Life-Saving Training: Providing employees with comprehensive First Aid and Fire Fighting Training from external agencies to equip them with essential life-saving skills

Minimizing Accident Risks: Incorporating safety features like double hand operation and safety curtains for pressing machines to minimize the risk of accidents

Effective Fire Response: Enhancing fire safety with the use of multi Turbojet Nozzles, allowing for effective single-man fire-fighting capabilities

Best-in-Class Reporting Practices: Receiving the Best Plant award for the fiscal year 2022-23, highlighting the exceptional employee participation in reporting near misses, unsafe acts, and unsafe conditions

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power – one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

