Crompton Launches its New Mixer Grinder Range – DuroElite, DuroRoyal and Boltmix with Fine Grinding that Delivers the “Secret of Fine Taste”

A trusted legacy steeped in excellence, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) continues to push the boundaries of meaningful innovation. Presenting its latest masterpiece – a new series of Mixer Grinders – 1) DuroElite Plus, 2) DuroRoyal, 3) Boltmix Pro, 4) BoltmixCool that assures 45 minutes of continuous grinding with the Powertron motor for longer usage. Poised to redefine the modern Indian kitchen, this range is a fusion of form and function, designed for consumers seeking finer grinding. From swift blending to durable & aesthetic designs, the range boasts an exceptional combination of finesse and efficiency, thereby, making it the‘Secret of Fine Taste‘ and setting a new standard for culinary excellence.

BoltMix Pro and DuroElite Plus

The kitchen always takes the center stage at the core of every home. As we embrace the joy of cooking, home chefs are becoming more adventurous in skillfully combining an array of flavors to curate diverse dishes. Moreover, with the upcoming festive season, the kitchen is all set to transform itself with the scents of traditional and local flavors. Indian cuisines intricate blend of flavors and spices demands precision, hence driving the need for advanced kitchen appliances. Recognizing the evolving Indian palates quest for refined taste, Crompton has carefully crafted their new range of mixer grinders, catering to the passionate home cooks who value a pleasant culinary experience.

At the core of Duro Royal and Boltmix range is a thoughtfully engineered design which provides durability and ensures uninterrupted performance even during extended usage and no sudden stops during prolonged grinding sessions. Focusing on consumer utility and ease, we have introduced Mixer Grinders which can easily blend the smoothies & shakes and can easily be carried around. The special utility Chutney Jar with insulation and wipers makes it super easy to prepare the most delicious chutneys in your kitchen.

Below includes some of its key features:

MaxiGrind Technology™ for finer grinding: With 3 razor-sharp blades, it ensures a radial and axial flow for a faster and superior grinding process that results in a mixture which is completely uniform, finely grated and has a smooth texture.

Powertron Motor: Ensures optimum utilization of energy for maximum grinding results. It is designed for 45 minutes of continuous grinding.

Motor Vent-X technology: Body and motor design to enable increased airflow leading to lower body temperature and longer product life.

Aesthetically designed: The range comes with Chrome-Plated Knobs with a twin tone handle that matches the dcor of your kitchen. They are ergonomic in design, for ease of usage.

Durability: Range comes with couplers that are sturdy and durable, for everyday usage.

Stainless Steel Jars: The premium quality Jars are anti-corrosive.

Warranty: 5 years warranty on the motor and 2 years warranty on the product highlighting confidence towards quality.

Speaking about the company’s newly launched mixer grinders, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “Crompton has seamlessly woven its technological expertise to the modern kitchen, revolutionizing the art of home cooking. Backed by a deep understanding of our consumer, our latest mixers range underlines the unwavering focus on delivering innovation that resonates with the modern lifestyle. Weve, hence, taken a leap forward in perfecting the art of fine grinding with consistency ensuring the authentic flavours of any cuisine. This innovation aligns with our ethos of enhancing everyday experiences, providing not just products, but culinary experiences that elevate dishes and delight taste buds. Cromptons new mixer grinders, thereby, encapsulates the fusion of consumer insights and cutting-edge technology, empowering every kitchen with The Secret of Fine Taste.”

The price range for the series would be between Rs. 3500-7100. It is also available across modern trade and e-commerce.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power – one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

