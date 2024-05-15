Crompton leads the way in sustainable consumer durables with a top ranking in DJSI Score

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., renowned for its wide range of energy-efficient and sustainable consumer products, has secured a top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Crompton worldwide, places in the 94th percentile globally and secures the 7th position among its peers in the DHP Household Durables sector. This rating further underlines Crompton’s dedication to sustainable practices and its position as a leader in the industry.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), established in 1999, serves as a benchmark for evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly traded companies worldwide. The rigorous evaluation process of the DJSI includes assessing companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria, with a focus on long-term sustainability. The DJSI World, for example, recognizes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term ESG criteria.

Crompton’s DJSI score this year reported big improvements in its ratings in critical areas, which includes environmental sustainability, product stewardship, high impact social responsibility initiatives, diversity, employee well-being, human capital development and strong governance practices. As the company continues its sustainability journey, it remains steadfast in its commitment to continual improvement and innovation, seeking new opportunities to address global challenges and drive positive change.

Commenting on the rating, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Sustainability is fundamental to what we do at Crompton. That’s why we design and manufacture products with energy efficiency at their core. From iconic fans to durable LED lighting, Crompton products empower consumers to minimize energy use and reduce their environmental footprint. We are constantly exploring new technologies and materials to further enhance the sustainability of our offerings, ensuring that every Crompton product empowers consumers to make responsible choices for their homes and the planet. We believe that sustainable practices are not just good for the planet, but also good for our business and our customers. We are committed to involving our employees, customers, and business partners in our collective pursuit of a more sustainable future.”