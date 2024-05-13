Crompton Leads the Way in Sustainable Consumer Durables with a Top Ranking in DJSI Score

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., renowned for its wide range of energy-efficient and sustainable consumer products, has secured a top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for its outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Crompton worldwide, places in the 94th percentile globally and secures the 7th position among its peers in the DHP Household Durables sector. This rating further underlines Cromptons dedication to sustainable practices and its position as a leader in the industry.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), established in 1999, serves as a benchmark for evaluating the sustainability performance of thousands of publicly traded companies worldwide. The rigorous evaluation process of the DJSI includes assessing companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria, with a focus on long-term sustainability. The DJSI World, for example, recognizes the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term ESG criteria.

Crompton’s DJSI score this year reported big improvements in its ratings in critical areas, which includes environmental sustainability, product stewardship, high impact social responsibility initiatives, diversity, employee well-being, human capital development and strong governance practices. As the company continues its sustainability journey, it remains steadfast in its commitment to continual improvement and innovation, seeking new opportunities to address global challenges and drive positive change.

Commenting on the rating, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Sustainability is fundamental to what we do at Crompton. Thats why we design and manufacture products with energy efficiency at their core. From iconic fans to durable LED lighting, Crompton products empower consumers to minimize energy use and reduce their environmental footprint. We are constantly exploring new technologies and materials to further enhance the sustainability of our offerings, ensuring that every Crompton product empowers consumers to make responsible choices for their homes and the planet. We believe that sustainable practices are not just good for the planet, but also good for our business and our customers. We are committed to involving our employees, customers, and business partners in our collective pursuit of a more sustainable future.”

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The companys consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the companys storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of Indias Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among ‘India’s Top 500 companies 2022’ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.