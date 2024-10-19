Crompton Unveils WIN Plus: The Reliable Solution for Your Home water pumping needs

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, a brand renowned for its quality, reliability and durability, has launched its new range of residential pumps: “WIN Plus”. Engineered with precision and innovation, WIN Plus is designed to cater to the specific needs of homeowners, particularly in rural areas and smaller towns. These pumps offer a reliable and efficient solution for two-story homes, delivering superior performance and convenience.

As consumers become more discerning in their purchasing choices, the demand for efficient, durable and affordable pumps continues to grow. Homeowners, especially those in rural areas and smaller towns, seek reliable, low-maintenance products that can withstand the challenges for daily use. Features such as rust protection, anti-jam mechanisms and wide voltage adaptability are now essential to meet the diverse needs of modern households. The Crompton WIN Plus Pumps, with their enhanced performance and versatility, therefore offer a superior solution for various applications, including water supply for homes, booster applications, garages, garden and water feeding in various applications.

Crompton WIN Plus boasts a range of advanced features designed to deliver superior performance and durability. Some of the key features include:

· Double Coating System: WIN Plus pump has a protective coating to prevent rust and extend its lifespan.

· Anti-Jam Winding: The motor of this pump is designed to prevent jamming and ensure reliable operation.

· Anti-Drip Adapter: The product has a feature to prevent water entry into motor, hence prevents the motor from burning.

· Wide Voltage Design: The pump can operate on a range of voltages, making it versatile.

· Thermal Overload Protector: The pump has a safety feature to prevent overheating.

· ‘F’ Class Insulation: The insulation material can resist high temperatures.

· High-Quality Mechanical Seal: The pump has a durable seal to prevent leaks.

· High-Grade Electrical Stamping: The electrical components are made with high-quality materials to reduce energy loss.

· Forged Brass Impeller: The pump has a strong and durable impeller for efficient operation.

Designed for domestic and light commercial use, the WIN Plus is a reliable water pump ideal for homes and small businesses up to two stories. With a powerful 1 HP motor with 24-meter Head, it delivers efficient water supply while offering exceptional value. Featuring a durable double-coated design and high-quality components, WIN Plus provides long-lasting performance and significant cost savings. Its robust construction ensures reliable operations, making it a practical and economical choice for various applications.

Speaking about the launch of WIN Plus, Rajat Chopra, VP and Business Head, Home Electricals & Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., stated, “At Crompton, we have a long history of innovation, consistently striving to deliver solutions that enrich the lives of our consumers. The WIN Plus residential pumps highlight this commitment, offering reliable and efficient water solutions tailored to diverse needs. By combining advanced technology with durability, we ensure superior performance and significant cost savings. This new range reflects our dedication to provide high-quality products that exceed our consumers’ expectations and elevate their daily lives. As a trusted brand in the industry, Crompton continues to pioneer innovative solutions that make a positive impact.”

