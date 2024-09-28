‘Crossborder terrorism will have consequence, Pakistan facing its Karma’

Home

“We heard some bizarre assertions from this very forum yesterday. Let me make India’s position very clear – Pakistan’s policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday warned Pakistan, saying that Islamabad’s policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed, and the country “can have no expectation of impunity.”

“Actions will certainly have consequences,” said Jaishankar in his address at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

India has repeatedly raised its concern over Pakistan’s support of cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together.

“The issue to be resolved between us is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, abandonment of Pakistan’s long-standing attachment to terrorism,” Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister stated that “Terrorism is antithetical of everything that the world stands for.”

“All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons,” he said.

In his all out attack on Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation” and “its exports in the form of terrorism.”

“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood,” Jaishankar said.

“Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma.”

He said that “A dysfunctional nation coveting the lands of others must be exposed and must be countered.”

The First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, on Friday (local time) called out Pakistan’s “hypocrisy” for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India’s Right to Reply at the UNGA session.

In a strong rebuttal to allegations made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address at UNGA, the Indian diplomat highlighted that Pakistan had used “terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint,” she said.

The Indian diplomat brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.











