CRPF Jawan Killed, Policeman Injured In Manipur Militant Attack

Home

News

Militant Attack In Manipur: CRPF Jawan Killed, Policeman Injured, Security Vehicle Damaged

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday’s attack.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(File)

Imphal: A jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning. This information was shared by the police who said that the incident took place at Mongbung village.

The police sources further said that a policeman also suffered injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

“He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said adding that gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night too.

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday’s attack, another official said.

He further said that a vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack.

On July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the Manipur issue, said in the parliament that the violence in Manipur is continuously declining and schools have resumed in most parts of the state adding that his government is making efforts to ensure a return to complete peace in the state.

On June 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities to bridge the ethnic divide in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)











