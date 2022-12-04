Crushed Season 2 Relive Good Old School Days With Amazon miniTVs Recently Released Show

In today’s fast-paced life where everyone is juggling multiple things, memories from our childhood are like a breath of fresh air.

Amazon miniTV – Amazon's free video streaming service, brings to you the second season of the high school drama series, Crushed, which does precisely that. The series features popular faces like Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, and Urvi Singh reprising their roles of Aadhya, Prateek, and Jasmine respectively. These characters played by a very talented cast will take you on a rather eclectic trip to your school ke din. If this much isn't enough to convince you to watch the show, here are 4 reasons why Crushed Season 2 is a must-watch.

A TRIP DOWN THE MEMORY LANE

Even though waking up early in the morning and wearing that same uniform for all those years was a task, looking back at the school days evokes a rush of feelings. Be it bunking classes or getting punished by the teacher for not completing your homework, Crushed Season 2 does an amazing job of bringing those moments to you in the perfect package of comedy, emotions, and drama.



THE FIRST LOVE OF OUR LIVES

As we got to the higher classes in school, our lives changed drastically, and we started feeling it too. We made new friends, dressed up differently, took up hobbies, and so much more. Typically, this is also the time when we started realizing that we were strangely attracted to that one person. Some called it a crush, some called it love, and some of us disregarded it by saying ‘it’s just infatuation’. Regardless of what it was called, it was a priceless experience. Crushed Season 2 shows you all those feelings and the small, innocent gestures that go with those emotions very well. Watch as these youngsters discover what love is through one hug, one smile, and one walk with hands clasped as tight as possible. Who knows, maybe it’ll remind you of your first love, too!

BEAUTIFULLY CAPTURES THE CITY OF LUCKNOW

Based in the city of Nawabs, Crushed Season 2 captures the rather royal city of Lucknow beautifully. The direction, the cinematography, and even the fluent accent that the characters hold reflects the city we love so much, and we’re sure this series will make you love Lucknow just a little but more.

AVAILABLE FOR FREE

Featuring popular faces Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, and Urvi Singh, this show is all set to bring to you the love, drama, and the fun of a school student. It will be available exclusively on Amazon’s free video streaming service, Amazon miniTV and will take you on a rather fulfilling trip down memory lane that will lead straight to your school days.



Created by Dice Media, the high school drama will release exclusively on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV, for absolutely free, December 2 onwards.



