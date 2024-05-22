CS Academy Coimbatore Celebrates Exceptional CBSE Results: Sai Nandita and Kashvi Shine as School Toppers

CS Academy, Coimbatore, is delighted to announce its outstanding CBSE results for Grades 10 and 12, for the academic year 2023-24. With a long-standing tradition of excellence, students at CS Academy have excelled yet again achieving remarkable success with all candidates passing with first-class distinctions.

CS Academy CBSE exam toppers (Left to Right) Kashvi and Sai Nandita

In Grade 10, the school average is an impressive average of 85%, with an exceptional six centums in Mathematics and one centum in Artificial Intelligence. Sai Nandita emerged as the school topper, with a 98% overall.

In Grade 12, CS Academy upheld its reputation for excellence, with every student achieving commendable results. The school recorded an average score of 86%, with a noteworthy centum in Chemistry. Kashvi, the school topper, achieved a stellar 98.2%, a feat worthy of praise.

Mr. Neil Guha, the Principal expressed immense pride in the students achievements, stating, “These outstanding results are a reflection of the persistent efforts and commitment exhibited by our students, supported by our dedicated faculty. These students have not only excelled in their studies but have also actively contributed to a variety of school events. This commitment to all-round development is what we aspire to see in all our students.”

Sai Nandita, the school topper in Grade 10, shared her joy, stating, “CS Academy gave its utmost to educate me but at the same time emphasised the importance of leisure time, creating an amiable environment for my personal growth and education preventing me from getting stressed out. As a student of CS, I had access to a plethora of resources that helped me explore diverse perspectives and deepen my knowledge.“

Kashvi, the school topper in Grade 12, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “CS Academy as an institution helped me work consistently towards achieving my goal- bringing the best results in my regard. It indeed proved to be rewarding for the efforts invested. Grateful to all the teachers and staff of CS Academy for supporting me throughout this journey.”

CS Academy continues to uphold its commitment to providing holistic education and fostering academic excellence, preparing students to excel in an ever-evolving world.