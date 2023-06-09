CSK cheer for Ajinkya Rahane to help India fight it out against Australia in WTC 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are cheering for their own Ajinkya Rahane in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. With Australia putting up 469 in the first innings, India are now struggling at 151/5. CSK shared a picture of Rahane batting in the WTC 2023 final on Day 2 and wrote: “#Whistle4Blue for a strong front today!”
