CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31 at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply, New Rules Here

CTET 2022 Notification Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in soon. Recently, CBSE released an important notification for CTET candidates.

CTET 2022 EXAM CENTRE ON FIRST CUM FIRST SERVE BASIS

As per the notification, the candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination.

The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the application fee on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city.

The total capacity in a particular city will also be available on the portal. If the total capacity of a particular city is full during the completion of the application process or making payment of the examination fee or updation of transactions on the portal, the candidate will be given the option either to select any other city or cancel the transaction.

“If a candidate cancels the transaction, full fee will be refunded to his/her account as per mode of payment and application will not be considered for this examination of CTET. The request for change of examination city will not be accepted in any case,” reads the official notification.

CTET 2022 EXAM IMPORTANT DATES

CTET Detailed notification: to be released soon

to be released soon The online registration begins: October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 Last Date to fill CTETapplication form: November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022 The fee can be paid up to : November 25, 2022

: November 25, 2022 CTET exam Date: to be released soon

CTET 2022 REGISTRATION

According to the official notification, CTET 2022 registration is scheduled to begin from October 31. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 24.

CTET 2022 APPLICATION FEE

The application fee applicable for CTET Dec-2022 is as under

General/OBC: Rs. 1000(Only Paper I or II) Rs. 1200(Both Paper I & II)

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs. 500(Only Paper I or II) Rs. 600((Both Paper I & II)

CTET 2022 EXAMINATION PATTERN, MODE

The CTET examination will be held in 20 languages across the country. The Board will conduct the CTET 2022 twice every year. There will be two papers for CTET. The Paper – I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper -II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 12.

HOW TO APPLY FOR CTET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “CTET Registration,” available on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the required details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2022 application form. Upload the required documents in scanned PDF format.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET SCORE VALIDITY

It is to be noted that CTET 2022 Scores are valid for a lifetime. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE CTET 2022.