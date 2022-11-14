CTET 2022 Registration Underway; Check Last Date, Fee, Application Form at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 December Registration at ctet.nic.in: Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill up the CTET 2022 Application form by logging into the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2022 December Registration at ctet.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on November 24, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill up the CTET 2022 Application form by logging into the official website at ctet.nic.in. The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on the first come first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination.

CTET 2022 Registration Dates

Duration of Online Application: October 31 to November 24

Last date for submission of online Application: November 24 (11.59 PM)

Last date for submission of fee: November 25 (Before 15:30 Hrs.)

Dates of Examination December 2022 to January 2023 on CBT Mode

CTET 2022: How to Fill CTET 2022 December Application Form

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill the application form.

Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for CTET Dec-22.”

You will be asked to register yourself first on the portal. Enter details such as personal details, permanent address, and others to register yourself.

Fill up the CTET 2022 Application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents need to be scanned.

Pay the application fee and Submit the application form.

Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2022 EXAM PATTERN

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.

Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

CTET 2022 EXAM

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

CBSE CTET 2022 APPLICATION FEE

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Category CTET 2022 Application Fee (One Paper) CTET 2022 Application Fee (Two Papers) General/OBC 1,000 1,200 SC/ST/PWDB 500 600

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to go through the official website of CTET.



