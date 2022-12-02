CTET Aspirants Hurl Chairs At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Public Rally In Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) aspirants started creating a ruckus at during Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s public meeting in Muzaffarpur on Friday. While

Muzaffarpur: CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) aspirants started creating a ruckus at during Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s public meeting in Muzaffarpur on Friday. While the leaders addressing the poll bound constituency of Kurhani, sloganeering was heard and eventually people started hurling plastic chiarsat each other.

News agency ANI, shared a video of CTET aspirants hurling plastic chairs at a public rally in Bihar on Friday, December 2.

WATCH | CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test)) aspirants create ruckus during Bihar CM Nitish Kumar & Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s public meeting in Muzaffarpur, Bihar pic.twitter.com/lDN9wChl0A — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

KURHANI BYPOLL 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP are locked in a straight contest, for the first time since they broke up nearly four months ago, in the by-election to Kurhani assembly seat.

The by-poll, scheduled for December 5, has been necessitated by the disqualification of sitting MLA Anil Kumar Sahani, who had won the seat in the 2020 assembly elections on an RJD ticket.

The RJD, which aligned with Kumar after the upheaval in August, has decided to back the JD(U), which it had, incidentally, defeated in the assembly polls two years ago to wrest the seat from the NDA.

Altogether 13 candidates are in the fray though the contest is being seen as primarily between JD(U)’s Manoj Singh Kushwaha and BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta, both of whom have won the seat in the past for their respective parties.



