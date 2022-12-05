CUET UG 2023 Exam Date Expected Soon; Check Syllabus, Website, Eligibility Here

CUET 2023 Exam Date at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Once the registration portal begins, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

What Happens After Selection

CUET UG 2022 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the examination dates for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET). As per several media reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will begin in the month of February. The CUET examination is scheduled to be held in the third week of April. Once the registration portal begins, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the CUET 2023 for admission to undergraduate courses in various participating colleges. All those students who qualify the Class 12th board examination will be required to register for CUET and appear for the exam according to their subjects. Several educational institutes including central universities like Delhi University(DU) grant admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of CUET scores.

CUET OFFICIAL WEBSITE

CUET UG 2023 IMPORTANT DATES HERE

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

Common University Entrance Test CUET UG 2023 application form: February

February CUET Exam: Third week of April.

CUET UG ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

As per the CUET UG 2022 Information Bulletin, for appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University (ies) in which they are desirous of taking admission.

CUET UG 2023 SYLLABUS

CUET 2023 syllabus- like the previous year- will primarily be based on the Class 12th topics. The syllabus for domain-specific subjects will be available on the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in(once it is released).CUET 2023 syllabus PDF has not been released yet. Meanwhile, the syllabus is not expected to change much from last year’s. CUET syllabus contains two domains- General and Subject related.

MODE OF EXAMINATION

CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Medium of Examination

The Tests (other than “Language” Test) are offered in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. A candidate is required to opt for one of the specified languages as the medium of the paper, as per desired University’s eligibility criteria, while applying.



