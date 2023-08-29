Cult.fit Marks 100 Franchise Sign-ups, Paving the Way to a Healthier India

Cult.fit, India’s leading fitness services brand, today announced that it has achieved a total of 100 successful sign-ups for franchised centers across the nation. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an active India, with innovation and customer-centricity at its core, as well as its success in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Since its launch in 2020, cult.fit’s franchise operations have been serving fitness enthusiasts in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities throughout the country. One of the key offerings under the franchise model is a combination of machine-based workouts and group class facilities under one roof, providing an exhaustive range of fitness options for customers. In 2022, Curefit expanded its franchise portfolio by offering Fitness First and Gold’s Gym outlets in India, further cementing its position as a powerhouse in the fitness industry.

Porko Elango, Head of Business, Cult.fit, said, “At cult.fit, the franchising model has been instrumental in facilitating our rapid expansion, enabling us to reach untapped localities across India. The vertical is well poised to be a 30% revenue contributor at cult.fit. Our franchise partners have been invaluable in catalysing the creation of accessible fitness spaces for all and empowering individuals to lead healthier, happier lives. As we look towards the future, we are committed to furthering our impact, and we plan to establish 200 franchised centers across the country by 2025.”

One of the core values at Curefit is to blow away customer expectations. With the franchising business model, the company has laid a strong focus on training and operations excellence to ensure a standardized customer experience across locations. This includes assistance in finding the right location, setting up the center, empowering staff, and providing ongoing operational support. The franchise operations are centered around a comprehensive training program. Trainers undergo a specialized training module called L0, followed by refresher training to ensure the highest level of service. Weekly operations governance meetings and insights exploration sessions with partners ensure ongoing collaboration and adherence to standards.

About Curefit

Curefit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is India’s largest fitness company. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Curefit offers a comprehensive range of fitness services and products through its two brands, cult.fit and cult.sport. With a mission to make fitness fun, easy and accessible, cult.fit offers group workouts, online classes, sports facilities, and personalized solutions at fitness centers & partner gyms across the country. By adopting innovative subscription-led revenue models and employing cutting-edge technological interventions to cultivate healthy habits, cult.fit has emerged as the go-to destination for fitness enthusiasts across the country. cult.sport focuses on simplifying health and well-being by offering smart fitness products tailored to the everyday athlete. The cult.sport product range is thoughtfully designed to deliver the ultimate workout experience, featuring high-quality sportswear, versatile at-home workout equipment, bicycles, and nutraceuticals.

