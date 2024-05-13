Curate Your Summer Playlist with Compelling Titles from Audible at INR 69 Only

Audible launches a limited-period campaign with select titles available at INR 69 each for customers in India

Listeners can purchase audiobooks and podcasts, and subscribe to an Audible membership in India using UPI and credit/debit cards

With mercury levels soaring this summer, beat the heat by staying indoors with Audible‘s vast collection of audiobooks and podcasts to keep you company. To provide listeners with an opportunity to explore, entertain and enrich themselves, Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced the launch of a limited period, a la carte campaign wherein customers in India can access over 150 audiobooks and podcasts from Audible’s catalogue at a nominal price of INR 69 each.

Through this special offer, Audible aims to promote the joy of listening among customers in a more accessible and affordable manner. It presents young listeners and freshers embarking on their professional journey, an opportunity to expand their horizons and elevate their skills. In a world that is time-strapped, Audible’s commitment lies in empowering audiences and inculcate the habit of listening to utilise their time effectively.

This campaign also spotlights the breadth of Audible’s catalogue across genres – action and adventure, well-being, self-help or pop culture, comprising an array of formats such as audiobooks, podcasts, and scripted originals. Voiced by renowned talent, authors, and celebrities, these titles are available at an attractive price point for listeners in India for a limited time to indulge in engaging storytelling experiences. From timeless classics to contemporary bestsellers, listeners are in for an immersive experience as Audible offers something for everyone to enrich their summer.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Customers in India can seamlessly access membership subscriptions and single a la carte titles using UPI and credit/debit cards.

“At Audible, were committed to making audio storytelling accessible for all,” saidShailesh Sawlani, Country Manager, India – Audible. “With our latest campaign, were excited to empower listeners to explore and experience the length and breadth of audio content at exceptional value. This offer was designed to aid users in educating and entertaining themselves, by offering them access to a wealth of immersive audio experiences at the tap of a button. Whether someone is lounging by the pool, embarking on a road trip, or simply enjoying a leisurely afternoon indoors, we believe that this summer, audiobooks and podcasts will be the perfect companion for enjoyment and enrichment.“

Ruskin Bond said, “Audible is truly providing a great service to users and I hope to see people listening to audiobooks extensively during the summer break. It excites me to know that many of my books and stories are accessible on Audible.in and I am confident that children will enjoy listening to these audiobooks on the service during their summer vacation.”

Ankur Warikoo “For a generation that wants everything on the go, audiobooks are the right choice as they offer information and entertainment in a more digestible and convenient format. With this offer, users can now save money and get access to a ‘wealth’ of audio content on financial planning directly from me, broken down into simple tips without any complex jargon!”

Experience the magic of storytelling like never before with Audible. Elevate your summer to new heights and celebrate the joy of storytelling with Audible, accessible on all devices and payment methods including UPI and cards.

Some of the titles available for INR 69 include:

Self-Development:

Ikigai (Hindi Edition) by Hector Garcia, Francesc Miralles,

How to Stop Worrying and Start Living by Dale Carnegie,

The 12-Week Fitness Project (Hindi Edition) by Rujuta Diwekar,

Develop Self-Confidence, Improve Public Speaking by Dale Carnegie,

Do Epic Shit by Ankur Warikoo

Romance

Falling in Love Again by Ruskin Bond

Diary of My Love by Deesha Sangani

Our Virtual Love Story by Juhi GP

The Girl in the Red Lipstick by Ajay K Pandey

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Mystery and Horror

Byomkesh Bakshi Stories by Saradindu Bandopadhyay

You Die Alone by Novoneel Chakraborty

The Perfect Murder by Ruskin Bond

Ghost Stories of Shimla Hills by Minakshi Chaudhry

Maut Ke Bad Kuchh Nahin (Hindi Edition) by James Hadley Chase

Action and Adventure

The Great Train Journey by Ruskin Bond

Karna by Kevin Missal

The Krishna Key by Ashwin Sanghi

Vikram and Vetaal by Kevin Missal

Twisted by Chandrima Das

Non-fiction

Ambedkar’s India by B.R Ambedkar

An Era of Darkness by Shashi Tharoor

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Power by Rajiv Malhotra

1984 by Pav Singh

Lost and Found by Stuti Changle

Religion, Spirituality, Mythology

Durga by Kevin Missal

Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu by Kevin Missal

7 Secrets of Vishnu by Devdutt Pattanaik

7 Secrets of the Goddess by Devdutt Pattanaik

Narasimha by Kevin Missal

Children and Family Titles

Ruskin Bond: The Essential Collection for Young Readers

Masha and the Bear by Pegasus Books

Bhagavad Gita for Children by Pegasus Books

Ramayana for Children by Sudha Gupta

365 Moral Stories by Pegasus Books

About Audible

Audible, an Amazon company, is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.in content includes more than 400,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.