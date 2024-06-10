Current Heatwave Longest-ever To Hit India, Will Be More ‘Punishing’ In Future

Home

News

Current Heatwave Longest-ever To Hit India, Will Be More Frequent In Future With ‘Punishing’ Temperatures

“Heatwaves will be more frequent, durable and intense,” said IMD chief.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

India’s Heatwave: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, 10 June 2024 that the latest heatwave is the longest-ever to hit the country.

“It has been experienced for about 24 days in different parts of the country,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the IMD as he warned that heatwaves will be more frequent, durable and intense if precautionary or preventive measures are not taken in time.

To put it simply, people will face increasingly oppressive temperatures.

Continuing Heatwave

Several regions in northern India have been enduring a severe heatwave for the past few months, with temperatures climbing above 45 degrees Celsius since mid-May.

“The duration of this spell is unprecedented, lasting approximately 24 days across various parts of the country,” stated IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra during an interview with the Indian Express. He mentioned that although temperatures are anticipated to decrease with the northward progression of the annual monsoon rains in June, there is a likelihood of more extreme conditions to come.

Warning Of More Intense Heatwaves

“Heatwaves will be more frequent, durable and intense if precautionary or preventive measures are not taken,” he said.

“Human activities, increasing population, industrialisation and transport mechanisms are leading to increased concentration of carbon monoxide, methane and chlorocarbons,” said Mohapatra adding, “We are endangering not only ourselves, but also our future generations.”

The recent heatwave has resulted in temperatures in New Delhi equalling the city’s all-time high of 49.2 degrees Celsius, which was previously recorded in 2022.

(With agency inputs)











