Amul Milk Price Hike: Customers Express Frustration, Call It ‘Burden For Middle Class’

The announcement of price hike by Amul Milk hasn’t been well received by a lot of customers, especially the middle class as they call it a ‘burden’ on themselves.

Amul Milk Price Hike Public Reaction

Amul Milk Price Hike Public Reactions: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, conducted in a total of seven phases have been completed successfully and the exit poll predictions are also out. Days before the official announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024 on June 4 by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the price of milk has been increased by Rs 2, by Amul and following that, Mother Dairy has also increased the amount of milk. A day after the Amul Milk Price Hike, the public has responded to it rather negatively; while there is a mixed reaction to the increase in price of milk, most people have expressed their frustration towards it and have called it a ‘burden for middle class’.

Amul Milk Price Hike: Public Reactions

A day after Amul raised the milk price by 2 rupees, customers voiced concerns, remarking that prices tend to increase after elections conclude in the country. The price of a one-litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk, previously priced at Rs 54, has increased to Rs 56. Similarly, the price of Amul Gold, previously Rs 66, has risen to Rs 68. The sudden price hike has led to mixed reactions among consumers, particularly from the middle class, who feel the pinch of rising costs.

Price Hike Of Amul Milk Called ‘Burden For Middle Class’

Many customers voiced their frustration over the price rice and said that even 2 rupees hike becomes a “burden for the middle class”. “As soon as elections are over, they increase the prices. Even the road tax is increased. It becomes really difficult for the middle class. At once they should not increase 2 rupees, they should increase it gradually,” said a customer. Echoing the same sentiment, another customer remarked, “After elections, rate of all things are going up, but we cannot do anything about it”.

However, some appeared to be unfazed by the price hike. “An increase of 1 or 2 rupees doesn’t make much difference. They need to run their business too. It probably wasn’t enough for them before, which is why they raised the price,” another customer commented.

Amul Milk Price Increased By Rs 2

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approximately Rs 2 per litre effective from today in all markets across the country. In a statement, Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to a 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation adding that it has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets since February 2023.

Mother Dairy Increases Milk Price After Amul

In another news, after Amul, Mother Dairy is also increasing its liquid milk prices by Rs. 2/litre across all operating markets of the country from June 03, 2024 onwards. The increase in consumer price is mainly to compensate the producers for increased production costs, which have been on the rise for over one year.

