Cuttack Stampede: Odisha Govt Imposes Section 144 in Singhanath Temple Area

On Saturday, the stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur- Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh.
Cuttack stampede: The Odisha government on Sunday imposed Section 144 in the city of Cuttack for the next two days. The decision comes a day after a stampede in the Singhanath Temple area during the Makar Mela that killed one woman and injured several others.
The administration has clamped restrictions on the entry of devotees at Singhanath Temple.
Badamba Executive Magistrate said, “In anticipation of a breach of peace and law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the temple to prevent the public from entering the T-bridge (to the entrance of the temple) as well as in and around the premises of the temple.”
“The restrictions will come into effect from today till January 16 to maintain law and order situations,” he said.
Singhanath Temple Stampede:
On Saturday, the stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur- Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh. One person was killed while nine others were injured during the stampede that happened when the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela.
According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.
“One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack,” said Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital.
Published Date: January 15, 2023 3:30 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PM Modi’s Roadshow in Delhi Tomorrow: Several Roads To Be Closed, Diverted | Check Routes To Avoid
[ad_1] Home News DelhiPM Modi’s Roadshow in Delhi Tomorrow: Several Roads To Be Closed, Diverted | Check Routes To Avoid...
All 72 Onboard Killed Including 5 Indians. Here Is What Caused It
[ad_1] Home News WorldNepal Plane Crash In Pokhara: All 72 Onboard Killed Including 5 Indians. Here’s What Caused It All...
WBJEE 2023 Registration Ending Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Fill Application Form
[ad_1] Home EducationWBJEE 2023 Registration Ending Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Steps to Fill Application Form WBJEE 2023 Application Form Last...
Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again in Barely-There Outfit, Hot Video
[ad_1] Urfi Javed recently went topless again in barely-there outfit and her viral reel is breaking the internet. Urfi Javed...
Play Halted As Two Sri Lankan Fielders Collide Mid-Field, Stretchers On Field
[ad_1] Home SportsInd vs SL: Play Halted As Two Sri Lankan Fielders Collide Mid-Field, Stretchers On Field Ind vs SL:...
Explaining Budget and Related Financial Terms For Students
[ad_1] Home EducationBudget 2023: Explaining Budget and Related Financial Terms For Students Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present...
Average Rating