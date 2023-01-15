Home

Cuttack Stampede: Odisha Govt Imposes Section 144 in Singhanath Temple Area | Deets Inside

On Saturday, the stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur- Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh.

Cuttack stampede: The Odisha government on Sunday imposed Section 144 in the city of Cuttack for the next two days. The decision comes a day after a stampede in the Singhanath Temple area during the Makar Mela that killed one woman and injured several others.

The administration has clamped restrictions on the entry of devotees at Singhanath Temple.

Badamba Executive Magistrate said, “In anticipation of a breach of peace and law and order situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the temple to prevent the public from entering the T-bridge (to the entrance of the temple) as well as in and around the premises of the temple.”

“The restrictions will come into effect from today till January 16 to maintain law and order situations,” he said.

Singhanath Temple Stampede:

On Saturday, the stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur- Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh. One person was killed while nine others were injured during the stampede that happened when the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela.

According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

“One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack,” said Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital.



