Cyber Risks are Lurking Around Every Corner of the Digital World: Raghnall Launches ‘Individual Cyber Insurance’ to Keep your Fears at Bay

Navigating the digital world reveals all the infinite possibilities that the powers of the Internet can accomplish for us. From searching for information online, browsing on social media, sending chats/emails and video calling to online shopping, money transfers and so much more – nowadays you can easily do it all at the click of a button. However, this fascinating virtual world is also replete with numerous cyber threats, waiting to pounce and strike on unsuspecting netizens out of nowhere! If pondering about cyber risks is giving you nightmares – fret not, as Raghnall Insurance Brokers are here to your rescue with the launch of ‘Individual Cyber Insurance‘ – India’s first-ever integrated platform for the dual purpose of breach assessment and insurance buying!

Secure your digital data with Raghnall’s Individual Cyber Insurance

Established in 2014 by Mr. Amit Goel and Mr. Yagnesh Doshi, Raghnall has emerged as India’s trusted insurance broking and risk advisory company. Headquartered in Mumbai, the organisation efficiently caters to the corporate insurance requirements of large commercial businesses, MSMEs, and start-ups, as well as personal insurance needs of individual clients. They also have branches in other cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Nagpur, and Bengaluru. By working closely with reputed insurance, reinsurance, and technology partners, Raghnall aims to provide nothing but exceptional risk management solutions to their diverse clientele.

Raghnall has always put their clients’ needs at the forefront by consistently keeping abreast of their needs and conducting extensive research about all the latest risks that they can be vulnerable to. Acutely cognisant of the fact that cyber risks are a major threat in today’s digital era, looming large over the head of any and every individual who uses the Internet, the prominent insurance broker felt compelled to address the dire need of the hour – which is to provide an effective safety shield against the dark side of the web. That’s why Raghnall is thrilled to introduce their brand new ‘Individual Cyber Insurance‘ on the 22nd of August, 2022 – a first-of-its-kind integrated platform in India that will safeguard you from all the potential damages of cyber threats with utmost finesse!

Naturally, some people might think it is not necessary to invest in a personal cyber insurance, but they need to know that cyber attackers don’t give warnings in advance before they invade your digital space! While there are some basic things that can somewhat reduce your vulnerability to such attacks – such as keeping your systems and softwares updated, installing firewalls, setting different passwords for different accounts, etc. – they cannot eliminate the risks completely. Perhaps, knowing a little better about some cyber-attacks that can rob your entire life savings in no time, can help you comprehend the necessity of a personal cyber insurance policy:

Malware – Malware comprises a range of malicious softwares like ransomware, spyware, viruses, worms, etc., which gets installed and activated when you unknowingly click on a dangerous link or attachment. Malware attacks can block your access to key network components, steal your data from the hard drive, install more hazardous softwares, and even make your system inoperable.

Phishing attacks – Phishing scams or attacks involve fake communication in the form of a legitimate looking email or message that requests for your sensitive personal information, like password, credit card number, PIN, etc. If you click on the links in such emails or messages and provide them with these details, you can inadvertently end up losing your hard-earned finances!

Online Harassment – The leakage of your personal photos, videos, chats, browser history and more to a random cyber-criminal indulging in nefarious activities on the web can have disastrous consequences for you. Online harassment through cyber stalking can not only cause you financial losses but also severely affect your mental health due to the blatant invasion of privacy.

These are just a few of the dozens of cyber threats waiting to make the Internet a virtual hell for you! But there’s no need to worry, as Raghnall’s Cyber Insurance is proud to be India’s first one-of-its-kind integrated platform which empowers users for assessing personal data theft or breaches, and also for buying insurance – a unique one-stop solution that no other insurer in the country is offering yet. To safeguard your finances from the perils of cyber-attacks, Raghnall curates the finest personal cyber insurance in the market from top companies like ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo, SBI General, and Bajaj Allianz. On this platform, customers can get independent product rating, review, and comparison, allowing them to select the right insurance plan that perfectly suits their distinct budget and requirements – whether they are homemakers, teenagers, or working professionals.

Another coveted feature that customers can avail themselves of with Raghnall’s integrated Individual Cyber Insurance is their ‘Cyber Theft Scanner‘ tool. These days, it is a common phenomenon for most of us to store our personal documents like PAN card, Aadhaar card, etc. on our phones and other devices or on cloud storage. However, this simple matter of convenience can also significantly heighten a person’s risk of becoming a victim of multiple cyber-attacks. But fortunately, the Cyber Theft Scanner tool can let you rest easy by enabling you to check if your data is breached or stolen!

“At Raghnall, we understand that the risks posed by cyber-attacks to a person and their subsequent results can be unimaginable. Although these attacks can be unavoidable in most cases, we can certainly be prepared to face them head on by being insured with an appropriate Cyber Insurance policy. However, choosing the apt policy on your own from the different options available from the market can get confusing and overwhelming. That’s why, Raghnall aims to simplify this process by bringing to you only the best personal cyber insurance options online. Thanks to our new integrated ‘Individual Cyber Insurance,’ all you have to do now is assess your risk, explore the products, check the premium and buy your preferred policy on Raghnall’s website – to avail instant and optimal coverage against various cyber threats,” says Mr. Amit Goel – Principal Officer & Director, and Mr. Yagnesh Doshi – Director of Raghnall Insurance.

Have a look at some of the major coverages under Raghnall’s ‘Individual Cyber Insurance‘ to know why it’s absolutely essential for you to have this insurance:

Theft of funds – It offers coverage for money robbed from bank accounts, credit or debit cards, digital wallets, etc. due to phishing attacks or spoofing as well as unauthorised access of personal data and losses arising due to fraudulent ATM withdrawals.

Online shopping – It covers the loss of money that you may have spent while shopping online from a fraudulent website, as such websites may showcase a product and deliver something else in its place, or even nothing for that matter!

Cyber bullying – It covers the cost of removing objectionable content posted by cyber bullies along with legal costs and psychological consultation costs for the victim of cyberbullying.

Identity theft – It covers financial losses, credit monitoring costs, and legal costs resulting from the misuse of your information on the Internet by an unknown third party.

Social media liability – It protects you from third party claims that may result due to any privacy breach or copyright infringement from your social media posts.

Data restoration from malware contamination – It ensures indemnity for recovering the data lost after a malware attack on your devices.

Cyber extortion – It covers the financial losses that the insured individual may have to incur to pay as ransom for the resolution of the cyber extortion situation.

Electronic devices’ protection – Raghnall’s ‘Individual Cyber Insurance‘ provides comprehensive coverage for the protection of sensitive data stored in your personal electronic devices, as well as for any theft or loss of money occurring due to cyber-attacks on these devices.

In addition to ‘Individual Cyber Insurance‘, Raghnall is all set to come up with an Integrated Cyber Risk Insurance platform for MSMEs and small corporates too, which can help these businesses accurately assess, protect, and prevent cyber risks. So, for availing superior insurance and risk management solutions in both the B2B as well as B2C segment – be rest assured that theres no better choice of broker for all than Raghnall!