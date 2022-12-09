Cyclone Mandous Likely to Hit Southwest Bay of Bengal, Chennai Issues Precautionary Measures; Schools, Colleges Closed in Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin said that cyclone Mandous lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It will move west northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andra Pradesh.

This Cyclone is said to move with a windspeed of 65-75kmph around midnight of 9 December. IMD had predicted that the 'Mandous Cyclone' was likely to become severe and gather more intensity by 8th December. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Andhra Pradesh. The NDRF teams have been put on alert. Schools and Colleges will remain closed on 8th December 2022 due to a warning issued by IMD. Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas.

Written By: Keshav Mishra



