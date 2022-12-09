Cyclone Mandous Makes Landfall Near Mahabalipuram, Several Areas Inundated In Chennai

Cyclone Mandous Latest News Today: The IMD said the maximum impact of the cyclone will be felt around Friday midnight when the storm is expected to cross the coastline between Puducherry in Tamil Nadu and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the landfall, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police prohibited traffic movement on both carriageways of the East Coast Road that connects Chennai to Puduchery.

Cyclone Mandous Latest News Today: Cyclone Mandous started its landfall near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu around 9.30 PM on Friday. The IMD said the cyclonic storm will make complete landfall around Friday midnight. However, ahead of the landfall, traffic movement was suspended on East Coast Road and suburban trains are likely to be rescheduled. The IMD said the maximum impact of the cyclone will be felt around Friday midnight when the storm is expected to cross the coastline between Puducherry in Tamil Nadu and Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force as well as the respective state disaster response forces, along with adequate personnel, have been deployed in Tamil Nadu as well as in Andhra Pradesh to start rescue operation.

After the cyclone started making landfall, several roads in Chennai were seen inundated as the city received moderate to heavy rainfall. Ahead of the landfall, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police prohibited traffic movement on both carriageways of the East Coast Road that connects Chennai to Puduchery. Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Education Department declared another holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared rains in these districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a red alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalapattu, and Villupuram. Ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, 16 flights were cancelled at the Chennai airport due to bad weather. The cancelled flights included three international flights. The Chief minister’s office has directed the officials in the transport department to coordinate with the revenue department to monitor the Cyclone Mandous and to plan the trips accordingly. It is to be noted that Chennai and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rains since Thursday night following the Cyclone Mandous which is expected to hit the ground by Friday late evening. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy conducted an inspection across the seashore and directed the officials to warn people of the possibility of water levels raising in the water bodies and to stay away from the banks of the water bodies. One storm warning flag was earlier in the day hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk have been asked not to venture into the sea. The National Disaster Response Force has been kept on standby in Chennai and the Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered to close all parks and playgrounds.



