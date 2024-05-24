Cyclone Remal Alert: Storm To Intensify Further, To Make Landfall In Bengal, Odisha By Sunday – Key Points

Cyclone Remal Warning: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area is currently located over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25. The cyclone is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm and will approach the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal by May 26. On Wednesday, scientists tracking the cyclone stated that the low-pressure area was observed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It has since moved northeastwards. Notably, if the cyclone forms as expected, it will be named ‘Remal’ and will be the first natural phenomenon in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season.