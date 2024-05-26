Cyclone Remal Live Updates: Storm To Make Landfall Around Midnight, Bengal on High Alert

Cyclone Remal Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ and is expected to make landfall between West Bengal’s Sagar Island and Bangladesh’s Khepupara at midnight on Sunday. The weather department has further added that the cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26. The people of Bengal woke up to a cloudy sky on Sunday. As per IMD, along with West Bengal, other Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur may witness rainfall and strong winds.

Cyclone Remal: Check Live Updates Here