Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Cyclone Sitrang Batters Assam; Over 1000 People Affected, Crops Damaged

Guwahati: Over 1100 people of 83 villages of Assam have been affected by the cyclonic storm Sitrang as it wreaked havoc in the state. Hundreds of houses and crops were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam. However, no casualties due to the storm have been reported so far in the area.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Kills 15 in Bangladesh. Details Inside

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm. Sitrang has damaged 325.501 Hect of crops, as per the officials. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram And Tripura on Alert; Several Flights, Trains Cancelled

Numerous trees and electric poles were also uprooted in various parts of the Nagaon district of the state due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night. As per reports, several houses in the Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate, and Boraligaon areas of the central Assam district have been damaged due to the storm. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Many Northeast-Bound Flights, Trains Cancelled. Details Inside

“Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted in the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village headman, I have visited the entire village and I will submit the damage report to our Circle Officer,” said the village headman.

Meanwhile, the tides have hit the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal amid the cyclone ‘Sitrang’ alert. The Civil defence is alerting the tourists and locals not to venture near the sea.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the remnant of the cyclonic storm “Sitrang” which created a deep depression over Bangladesh has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala and south-southwest of Shillong.

Earlier on Monday, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang was issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.





