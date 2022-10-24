Monday, October 24, 2022
Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies, Inches Closer to West Bengal, Odisha; NDRF Teams Deployed

New Delhi: West Bengal on Monday woke up a cloudy sky and light rains as cyclone ‘Sitrang’ moved towards the north Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ lay centered nearly 300km of Sagar Island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies: Heavy Rainfall Expected In Bengal, Odisha And Northeast

The cyclone is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm before making a landfall on Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the wee hours of Tuesday (October 25). Several districts – primarily those constituting coastal areas, in both Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as the states brace for cyclone’s effects amid Diwali celebrations. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Likely To Dampen Festive Mood in Bengal, Odisha Readies Evacuation Plan

Cyclonic storm Sitrang: Here are some of the key details

  1. Multiple teams of NDRF have been deployed in West Bengal’s Gangasagar, Diamond Harbour, Gosaba and Kakdwip
  2. “We will ensure there is no movements on ferry ghats and there is suspension of fishing activities. Integrated control rooms made to monitor situation,” Canning district’s sub-divisional officer said.
  3. Bengal’s capital Kolkata, and adjoining southern districts of Howrah and Hooghly, woke up to light rain this morning and an overcast sky
  4. Cyclonic storm Sitrang lay centered at 1130IST of today near lat 19.3N and long 89.5E about 300 km south southeast of Sagar Island. Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early hours: IMD
  5. The West Bengal government has taken all precautionary measures, including evacuation of people and supply of relief materials to shelters, to deal with possible devastation under the impact of cyclone ‘Sitrang’, a senior official said on Monday.
  6. Cyclone Sitrang is set to strike the Bangladesh coast early on Monday, although Kolkata started getting rain late on Sunday evening with some parts of the city receiving light showers.

