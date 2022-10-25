Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalCyclone Sitrang Kills 15 in Bangladesh. Details Inside
National

Cyclone Sitrang Kills 15 in Bangladesh. Details Inside

admin
By admin
0
68



Dhaka: At least 15 people were killed as cyclone Sitrang slammed the Bangladesh coasts and weakened to a tropical depression in the early hours of Tuesday. With high winds and heavy rains, the cyclone erased houses, crops and infrastructure in a vast swath of the country while most of the casualties were caused by falling trees, reports Xinhua news agency.Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang Updates: Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram And Tripura on Alert; Several Flights, Trains Cancelled

At least four people died in southern Bhola district where fallen trees blocked roads and electricity supply was not to be fully restored, local sources said. A man, his wife and their infant daughter were killed when a tree fell on their house in eastern Cumilla district on Monday, a local official said on Tuesday. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Many Northeast-Bound Flights, Trains Cancelled. Details Inside

The remaining eight fatalities were reported from other parts of the country, including capital Dhaka. The coasts have been battered by ferocious winds, which uprooted trees and homes, ripped roofs off buildings and caused widespread power and water outages. Also Read – Cyclone Sitrang: Kali Pooja Pandal in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar Collapses As Cyclone Intensifies

Scores of villages in parts of the country have reportedly been flooded and many susceptible houses have been damaged fully or partially. Due to heavy rainfall, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated or sought safe shelter before the storm hit the country’s coast from the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

The danger signal No. 7 has been sounded for most parts of Bangladesh and major ports while fishing boats, trawlers and maritime vessels over the north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice. Television footage showed widespread devastation in coastal areas of Bhola, Khulna, Chittagong and other districts.





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Losing scoring title to LeBron will be a ‘bitter pill’ for Kareem, says Magic
Next articleDalit Couple, Son Shot Dead By 6 People In Madhya Pradesh Village
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677