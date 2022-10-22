Saturday, October 22, 2022
Cyclone Sitrang To Intensify Further On Oct 24 IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rains In These States

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about cyclone Sitrang and notified that the low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea has intensified into a depression and is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24.Also Read – Viral Video: Girl Unknowingly Picks Up Deadly Snake, Netizens Say She’s Lucky To Be Alive. Watch

“A low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression, around 1,460 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24,” the IMD said in its bulletin. Also Read – Mumbai Cyberterrorism Case: Techie Gets Life-Term For Plotting To Kill Children

“It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning. The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning,” the IMD stated. Also Read – Kapil Dev Gives Verdict That Shaheen Afridi is Miles Ahead, Says No Comparison With Mohammed Shami

“Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 early morning,” the IMD forecast added.

SEE THE FULL FORECAST HERE:

  • Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 24th & 25th October, 2022.
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 25th October, 2022.
  • Heavy rainfall warning has been for the Odisha districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, and Khurda. “We have put authorities of eight districts on high alert. The state is ready to face the challenge,” said Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena.
  • Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-24th with isolated very heavy falls on 22nd October.
  • Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Mizoram & Tripura during 23rd-26th October.
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 24th October, 2022.
  • Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over south Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 25th October.
  • Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 22nd October





