Home

News

Cyclone Alert: Cyclonic Storm Expected To Hit Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat; Check Weather Forecast

Cyclone Alert: A strong cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal could impact Indian costal states in the coming days. Check IMD forecast.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Cyclone Alert: Cyclonic Storm Expected To Hit Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat; Check Weather Forecast

Cyclone Alert: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a strong cyclonic storm forming in the Bay of Bengal that could impact several western states of the country in the coming days. According to the weather department, the brewing storm is expected to have an impact between May 23 and 27. The cyclonic circulation is in the intensification phase and is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of India before moving westward. Scientists have warned that if the cyclone does pass through the coast, it could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Mumbai around May 28.

Taking to X, Mumbai Nowcast wrote, “Cyclone Alert: Intense cyclone is expected in Bay of Bengal by 23rd May which is likely to impact Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat between 23-27. Models predicting Heavy Rains for Gujarat and Mumbai around 28 May.”

Cyclone Alert ⚠️

Intense cyclone is expected in Bay of Bengal by 23rd May which is likely to impact Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat between 23-27.

Models predicting Heavy Rains for Gujarat and Mumbai around 28 May ⚠️⛈️

Keep an eye on this one. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LQa6ZuSV54 — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) May 17, 2024

The IMD has not made any formal advisory regarding this developing situation. However, it has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal on May 18 and 19 May, Gujarat from 17-18 May, and Odisha from 19-21 May.







