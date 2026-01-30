SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cynosure Lutronic, a global leader in energy-based medical aesthetic technologies, announces that Mosaic 3D™ has received CE Mark approval under the European MDR, marking another major milestone in the global expansion of its advanced fractional resurfacing platform. Following its successful launch in selected international markets, Mosaic 3D™ continues to gain strong momentum, driven by positive clinical adoption and growing interest from leading experts worldwide.Mosaic 3D™ represents the next generation of non-ablative fractional laser, offering to deliver more energy and cover more areas, whilst ensuring safety with minimal discomfort and downtime for patients through:
Fleur Requena
Marketing Director EMEA & LATAM
[email protected] Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872607/Cynosure_Lutronic_Logo.jpg
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872608/Cynosure_Lutronic_Mosaic.jpg
- 3D Controlled Chaos Technology™: optimizes the distribution and depth of multi-depth microbeams, 3D CCT helps reduce the risk of bulk thermal heating, allowing for an increase in treatment coagulation volume per stamp, without sacrificing safety.
- Integrated cooling system: enables providers to safely and effectively address sensitive treatment areas around the eyes and mouth. Integrated air-cooling flows through the handpiece and onto the unique cold-compression sapphire tips. This synergy reduces pain, erythema, and edema, and is to enhance treatment efficacy, safety, and comfort.
- Versatility: creates a new canvas on the skin by enhancing neocollagenesis and neoelastinogenesis in the mid-dermis, leading to revitalised and brightened skin*. With its upgraded metal rollers and new sapphire tips, MOSAIC 3D™ rolling and stamping applications in one laser platform. Easy, air-cooled rolling enables efficient coverage and exceptional efficacy, while 3D CCT stamping in challenging area
