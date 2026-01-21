- The market size for cystinosis was found to be USD 250 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.
- The United States accounted for the largest cystinosis treatment market size, approximately 84% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
- In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of cystinosis across the 7MM were estimated at 1,540, reflecting its rarity and the concentration of diagnosed patients within specialized metabolic and nephrology care settings
- Leading cystinosis companies, such as Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Novartis, and others, are developing new cystinosis treatment drugs that can be available in the cystinosis market in the coming years.
- The promising cystinosis therapies in clinical trials include TTI-0102, DFT383, and others.
- Increased Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Growing awareness of cystinosis among healthcare professionals and patients, combined with improvements in genetic screening and diagnostic technologies, leads to earlier detection and a larger pool of diagnosed patients. Early diagnosis increases demand for treatment.
- Expanding Patient Pool Through Enhanced CTNS Mutation Detection: Increased identification of CTNS gene mutations and rising recognition of the condition’s burden on health are expanding the pool of patients diagnosed.
- Launch of Emerging Therapies: The cystinosis pipeline is steadily evolving, with a defined group of emerging therapies including TTI-0102, DFT383, and others progressing through development. This focused set of candidates reflects a measured yet meaningful advance in innovation for a rare, multisystem disease with high unmet need, signaling momentum beyond conventional cysteamine-based approaches.
- The cystinosis treatment landscape is currently dominated by long-standing cysteamine-based therapies rather than next-generation, curative, or fully disease-modifying options.
- Systemic disease control primarily relies on PROCYSBI and CYSTAGON/NICYSTAGON (cysteamine bitartrate).
- Ocular manifestations are managed using CYSTADROPS and CYSTARAN (cysteamine hydrochloride).
- While these therapies reduce cystine accumulation and have improved patient survival, their clinical benefit is limited by:
- High dosing frequency
- Tolerability issues, including gastrointestinal side effects and unpleasant odor
- Formulation constraints
- Adherence challenges leading to incomplete and variable long-term disease control
- Continued reliance on decades-old therapies underscores persistent gaps in efficacy, convenience, and quality-of-life outcomes for patients with this lifelong, multisystem disorder.
- Emerging therapies are beginning to reshape the cystinosis landscape by targeting the underlying disease biology more directly.
- Programs such as TTI-0102 and DFT383 reflect a shift toward improved systemic cystine control and potential disease modification.
- These approaches include optimized cysteamine delivery and gene-based correction of the CTNS defect.
- By moving beyond incremental refinements of existing treatments, these advances signal progress toward more effective, durable, and patient-centric therapies with the potential to transform long-term outcomes in cystinosis.
- In November 2025, Thiogenesis Therapeutics reported that it expanded its plans for a pivotal Phase III trial of TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, with the IND expected in 2026, and highlights that TTI-0102 is designed to improve tolerability and simplify dosing.
- In November 2025, Thiogenesis reported positive interim Phase II results for TTI-0102 in MELAS and announced plans to submit an IND to support a pivotal Phase III trial in nephropathic cystinosis, based on favorable pharmacokinetic and biomarker data.
- In April 2025, the EMA expanded the CYSTADROPS indication from Recordati Rare Diseases to include infants aged 6 months and older, following a positive CHMP recommendation.
- Total Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis
- Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystinosis
