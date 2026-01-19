SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — D3 Bio, a global clinical‑stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative oncology therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications:
- D3S‑003 — a KRAS G12D inhibitor — enabling the start of a Phase 1 first‑in‑human clinical trial.
- A Phase 2 combination trial evaluating D3S‑001 (elisrasib), the Company’s next‑generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, in combination with D3S‑002, a selective oral ERK1/2 inhibitor.
