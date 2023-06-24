DA Hike: Madhya Pradesh announces 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees. Details here

Madhya Pradesh government decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees by 4 percent which will bring make it on par with the DA offered by the central government.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)