Daastan-E-Kabul Going Off-Air, Here is The Truth

After Tunisha Sharma’s suicide, has the channel decided to take Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul off-air? Here’s what we know.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Speculations were rife that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul will now go off-air in their absence. After Tunisha died last month and Sheezan got arrested in the case, many believed that it was the end of the show’s journey. However, things just could be coming back on track. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then the makers are trying to resume the shoot with new cast members.

As reported by ETimes, the makers of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul are working hard on keeping things stay afloat. The report quoted a channel official confirming, “The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue.” The report added that while the search for Sheezan’s replacement is on, no one is going to replace Tunisha on the show.

The story of the show will be twisted in a way that Tunisha’s character, Shehzaadi Meriam, will not be shown any further. A new character will be introduced with a new arch to the entire narrative, and the writers are currently working hard on the same. The report quoted a cast member expressing relief at the news of the show not going off-air. He said, “It is not easy to shoot post the tragedy, but life has to go on, and we are glad that the production house and channel have decided to continue with the show.”

Tunisha Sharma, who worked as the lead on Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

