December 24, 2022
LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: TV Actress Found Hanging on Sets of Her Show, Latest Reports Say She Died in Co-Star Sheezan’s Makeup Room

LIVE | Actor Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Died by Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was 20. While the police us currently probing the case, the initial reports suggest that she died by suicide. A report in India Today mentioned that Tunisha allegedly ended her life in the makeup room on the sets of her TV show in the Vasai area of Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul airs on SAB TV. As reported by people on the sets, she was shooting on Saturday and decided to take a break. Tunisha then went to the bathroom. Police reportedly recovered her body from the bathroom.

She began her career in the film and TV industry as a child actor. Tunisha played the role of Chand Kanwar in Sony TV’s popular show Maharana Pratap. She then essayed the role of princess Ahinkara in the Colors TV show Chakravartin Ashok Samrat. The actor rose to fame after playing a younger Katrina Kaif in her 2016 movie Fitoor which starred Aditya Roy Kapur opposite her. She was again featured in yet another Katrina Kaif film – Baar Baar Dekho, in the same year. Later, she worked with Vidya Balan as Mini in Kahaani 2.

Apart from her appearance on the SAB TV Show, Tunisha was also working on Colors TV’s show Internet Wala Love.

  • 9:15 PM IST


    Tunisha Sharma’s suicide: Mumbai Police to investigate all her co-stars and production members.



  • 9:04 PM IST


    Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide: Mumbai Police say they are investigating the case from all angles – murder, accidental death, and suicide.



  • 8:50 PM IST


    Tunisha Sharma’s Rumoured Boyfriend: If her Instagram posts go by, she was dating her co-star Mohammed Sheezan from the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.



  • 8:43 PM IST


    Tunisha Sharma Suicide LIVE: The 20-year-old actress shared a BTS video from the sets of her SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in her Instagram stories five hours before her death.



  • 8:21 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES: Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old actress, was close to her co-star Mohammed Zeeshan, who plays the role of Ali Baba in SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.



  • 7:58 PM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The Ali Baba actress had also worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She played the role of a hostile girl in the popular movie.







Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:19 PM IST



Updated Date: December 24, 2022 8:53 PM IST





