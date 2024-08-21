Home

Bharat Bandh In Bihar: Dabhanga-Delhi Bihar Sampark Express Stopped At Darbhanga Railway Station, Vehicular Traffic Disrupted

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday, as protestors put up blockades in support of the Bharat Bandh.

Arrah: Bhim Army supporters block railway tracks in support of the Bharat Bandh call over the recent Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations, in Arrah, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a nationwide Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024, following a Supreme Court decision allowing sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations. The bandh has garnered significant support from various social and political groups, especially in Rajasthan. Police forces in multiple states, particularly Western Uttar Pradesh, are on high alert to ensure law and order during the protest. Despite the strike, emergency services will continue to operate smoothly. The upcoming Bharat Bandh reflects the growing concerns and tensions surrounding the recent SC/ST reservation ruling.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga-Delhi Bihar Sampark Express train has been stopped at the Darbhanga railway station by protesters.

Vehicular traffic was briefly disrupted in parts of Bihar on Wednesday, as protestors put up blockades in support of the Bharat Bandh. In Jehanabad district, agitators clashed with security personnel when they tried to block movement of traffic on National Highway-83.

“Five protestors were detained as they tried to disrupt traffic movement on NH-83 near Unta Chowk. They were later removed from the spot and normality was restored,” said Hulas Baitha, Sub-Inspector, Town police station.

In Madhepura and Muzaffarpur, too, protestors attempted to block movement of traffic at several places, but security forces promptly dispersed them, police said.

Meanwhile, recruitment exams were underway for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units in several districts on Wednesday. The state government had earlier instructed police to ensure the smooth transportation of aspirants to the test centres.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the INDIA bloc have extended their support to the bandh.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court’s August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations have opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.











