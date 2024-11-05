Dabur Amla in collaboration with Priya Malik reimagines the ‘light’ of Diwali

Dabur Amla, a brand committed to empowering women and nurturing strong relationships, has announced its exciting new campaign, “Rishton ki Mazboot Roshni” in collaboration with Priya Malik to reimagine the ‘light’ of Diwali!

As Diwali gathers diverse lights into a festival of brilliance, so do the different roles of people create a radiant tapestry in our lives. Each person is a diya in their own way, lighting up spaces with their unique glow – bringing comfort, joy, wisdom, and warmth. This film honours every role people close to us play, not in grandeur, but with sincere appreciation, celebrating them as essential lights that make every celebration feel like home.

With this campaign, Dabur Amla aims to throw light on how each presence brings its own warmth, transforming ordinary moments into comforting memories and making festivities truly festive. This Diwali, we celebrate with them and for them, recognizing that they are the enduring lights that guide, support, and brighten our paths.



The film eloquently showcases Priya Malik’s new way of celebrating Diwali, lighting up each diya as a metaphor for the actual diyas of her life. Her family, who act as sources of light, warmth, inspiration and more for her – helping her be who she is today. She further encourages people to appreciate and understand the depth of these ‘MazbootRoshnis’ of their in lives

Ankur Kumar, Head of Marketing at Dabur Hair Care said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey and bring a fresh perspective to light and diyas, this Diwali. The campaign signifies the true meaning of ‘light’ and celebrates the ‘Roshni’ of our relationships that strengthens us from within much like Dabur Amla that has been strengthening our bonds and roots. It emphasises on recognizing every such bond that plays a strong role in lighting up our lives.”

Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Mumbai, Delhi – Brand Solutions, Schbang added, “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project that helps build such a strong narrative to the lights of our lives. The campaign is designed to celebrate the festival of Diwali as a symbol of deeper bonds and for those that light us up from within.”