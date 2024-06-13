Dabur Enters Talcum Powder Category with the launch of “Cool King Icy Perfume Talc”

Dabur India Ltd., India’s most trusted personal care company, announced its entry into the talcum powder category with the launch of Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. This innovative product boasts a unique double-burst cooling formula and 12 hours icy freshness, providing consumers with an unparalleled cooling experience. Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Cool King Icy Perfume Talc.

Mr. Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President Marketing, Dabur India Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our personal care category with the launch of Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. With the prevailing hot and humid summer, Cool King Icy Perfume Talc will not only offer 12 hours long-lasting cooling but will also become a perfect choice for consumers seeking a fragrant talcum powder experience. Infused with menthol cooling crystals, it is specially designed to combat the challenges of hot and humid climate. Cool King Icy Perfume Talc provides a cooling sensation upon application and an additional cooling burst when the crystals come in contact with sweat, keeping consumers cool and comfortable throughout the day. We believe that our consumers will love this new cooling sensation and enjoy the benefits of this talcum powder.”

Commenting on his association with the brand, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I’m delighted to be a part of the Dabur family and to represent Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. In this hot weather, staying fresh and cool is essential, and this talc does just that with its innovative cooling formula. I’m confident that consumers will love the refreshing experience it offers and make it a part of their daily routine.”

Cool King Icy Perfume Talc is available in two convenient sizes: a jar containing 24 pieces of 18g each priced at Rs. 240, and a 100g pack priced at Rs. 105. It will be available across all retail outlets nationwide.

“We are very excited to welcome Bollywood youth icon Ranbir Kapoor into our Dabur family as the brand ambassador for Cool King Icy Perfume Talc. His charisma and relatable personality will help us connect with our target audience and further strengthen the brand’s positioning. Cool King Icy Perfume Talc provides long-lasting coolness and comfort with menthol cooling crystals for a double-burst cooling effect. It quickly absorbs excess moisture, controls sweat, and gives 12-hours long-lasting freshness to the consumers.” Mr. Jugran added.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 140 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes eight Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste for Personal Care; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.